SAN DIEGO — The debate over San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposal to ban homeless encampments in the city heated up Wednesday.

A group of protestors interrupted a news conference being held by Gloria and other city leaders in University City to urge the San Diego City Council to pass the Unsafe Camping Ordinance.

The Unsafe Camping Ordinance would prohibit tent encampments in all public spaces within the city if shelter beds are available. It would also prohibit tent encampments at all times in sensitive areas like parks or near schools, regardless of shelter capacity.

About a dozen protestors showed up to the news conference at Fire Station 35 to voice their opposition to the ordinance.

Protesters held signs and shouted “plan not ban” as the mayor and other city leaders explained how they believe the ordinance would protect the health and safety of San Diegans.

The mayor continued with his news conference despite the interruption.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell emphasized that his department has received more than 2,700 calls since 2021 for fires that stemmed from a homeless encampment.

“Our firefighters often respond to canyon fires caused by cooking and warming fires in those encampments,” Stowell said. “Encampments can be a breeding ground for communicable diseases. People experiencing homelessness are far better off with access to bathrooms and hygiene.”

Homeless advocate Amie Zamudio spoke with FOX 5 about why she wanted to come to the news conference in protest of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance.

“I’ve been very vocal for many years about our seniors, people that struggle with their activities in daily living and people with disabilities. They don’t have any options,” Zamudio said.

The mayor’s proposal is currently in the hands of the city council.

