SAN DIEGO — Around 100 people showed up outside of Senator Alex Padilla’s office in San Diego Monday morning calling for the violence to end in the Israel-Hamas war.

The group had very specific demands. There were San Diegans, Jews, Palestinians and peace activists present at the corner of B Street and 6th Avenue.

The group that organized this demonstration is Jewish Voice for Peace, which is part of the San Diego for Palestine Coalition.

They are demanding that Padilla introduce legislation in the Senate to call for a ceasefire to end the Israeli military assault on Palestinians in Gaza. The group believes the United States government is enabling the Israeli government to be violent toward Palestinians by sending billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars.

“I am a Jew and I don’t want genocide to be committed in my name. Never again means never again for all,” said Andrew Seletsky, who attended the rally holding a Palestinian sign.

On Oct. 20, President Joe Biden addressed the nation stating that the U.S. mourns every innocent life lost, not ignoring the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have an opportunity. He said the U.S. remained committed to the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and to self-determination and that the actions of Hamas terrorists don’t take that right away.

The Biden Administration is calling for a humanitarian pause in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to allow for humanitarian aid to get to Gaza.

FOX 5 reached out to Padilla’s office for comment but so has not received a response.