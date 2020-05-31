Demonstrators march onto freeway downtown in protest of police violence

SAN DIEGO – Demonstrators marched onto Interstate 5 near downtown San Diego Sunday afternoon, protesting the death of George Floyd and the issue of police violence.

The crowd entered the southbound side of the freeway near Imperial Avenue, in East Village. California Highway Patrol was aware of the march and working to shut down traffic, but did not immediately share further updates.

Coronado Police Department said inbound and outbound traffic was closed on the Coronado Bridge.

The group of protesters left the Hall of Justice for their march toward Little Italy around 10:30 a.m. Most of the crowd were wearing facial coverings, many carrying signs. They took a knee together, with fists in the air.

I-5 south in east Village of San Diego. Both directions shut down. pic.twitter.com/NVFaR2zFtG — K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) May 31, 2020

At about 11:45 a.m. the crowd turned and began marching down A Street, where a group of San Diego police officers were blocking the street. Chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot!” could be heard from some of the protesters. Many of the protesters kneeled in front of the police, chanting “George Floyd.”

The march continued west on West Hawthorn Street toward North Harbor Drive along San Diego Bay. They then marched south on North Harbor Drive and ended up at the San Diego Concourse.

The size of the crowd was described by one reporter at the scene as being four city blocks long.

San Diego police officers said shortly after noon that they were monitoring the demonstrators, and that protesters were remaining peaceful.

Crowd remains peaceful and are now at our headquarters. We will facilitate peaceful voices not violent acts. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 31, 2020

A short time later, the march made its way onto I-5.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information on road closures.

Check back for updates on this developing story.