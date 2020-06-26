Protesters rally for racial justice in Poway

POWAY, Calif. – About 100 protesters gathered Thursday in Poway to protest racial injustice.

The group demonstrated near the intersection of Pomerado and Twin Peaks roads, chanting from the sidewalks and holding signs as drivers went by, some honking and others raising a fist in solidarity.

“We want to be able to walk around and not be judged because of the color of our skin,” protester Selah Christensen said. “We want to be treated like every other person.”

Similar to other local and national demonstrations held in recent weeks, protesters took a knee at one point for nearly nine minutes of silence. Among the group were people sharing stories of experienced racism and hope for change.

“It’s just not okay,” Ezra Christensen said. “I’ve been discriminated for being Black at school, my brother’s been beat because he’s Black at school and call him the n-word. We just need to do this so it can stop. We just need it to stop.”

Near the end, the group gathered for a speech given in front of a large picture of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose Memorial Day death in police custody has been a catalyst for worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

“We can’t let people forget that these atrocities against the Black community continuing to happen,” said Hanz Enyeart. “It’s becoming like school shootings now — we just expect it to happen and we can’t let the public forget and we can’t let our momentum slow down.”