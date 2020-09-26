Protesters rally for 3rd night in San Diego for Breonna Taylor; 3 arrested, police say

SAN DIEGO – Protesters Friday took to the streets of downtown San Diego to march for justice for Breonna Taylor.

According to San Diego police, the group of roughly 50 people marched for several hours Friday through the downtown area including the Gaslamp Quarter. It marked the third straight night of local demonstrations after a grand jury Wednesday brought no charges against Louisville police officers for killing Taylor, a 26-year-old medical technician, in March during a botched drug raid.

“I’m passionate,” one protester wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt told FOX 5. “At the end of the day, I believe in equality. I feel that no matter what skin color you are, you should be equal to everybody and the justice system has failed Black people time and time again.

“They’re failing Black women. We’re trying to fight against that.”

Three people were arrested during the demonstration near Columbia and B streets, SDPD said.

One person was arrested for stealing a cell phone from another person who was recording the protests and two others were arrested for interfering with an arrest, according to the department.

Prosecutors argued the two officers who fired at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend.

The officer who fired the fatal shot and another officer who fired his weapon at Taylor face no charges, but former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison was indicted with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went through Taylor’s apartment and into an adjoining unit.