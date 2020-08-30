Protesters rally for justice, unity in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A group took to the streets in Santee Saturday calling for justice for women of color.

The protest, Justice for Black and Brown Women led by Women of Color from Santee, started at 3:30 p.m. with dozens of protesters marching through the streets.

The flyer called for justice in the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillén. Taylor was killed in March when officers from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department stormed her home while executing a drug warrant in search of a man who didn’t live in her apartment complex. The remains of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Texas soldier who disappeared in April, were found in a wooded area several miles from Fort Hood in July.

At one point during Saturday’s rally, the group blocked the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and Cuyamaca Street while protest leaders called for a series of changes within the city.

A group rallies for justice and unity for Black and Brown women in Santee, Calif. Photo: Andrew Nomura/Twitter

Happening now! Black Lives Matter protesters are getting ready to march in Santee. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/zGsDqIwgGs — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 29, 2020

It came the night after officers appeared to pepper spray a small group of protesters in downtown San Diego. At least nine people were arrested Friday during a demonstration against police brutality and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The San Diego Police Department said two people were arrested for shining lasers at their officers and police helicopter. At least four other people were arrested when police said someone sprayed a chemical irritant at a line of officers. Officers were also kicked and punched, according to police.

