SAN DIEGO — A protest over a San Diego library’s pride display resulted in the branch having to replace over a dozen LGBTQ+ books.

The two protestors claim the library should not have references to gender identity or sexual attraction.

However, the San Diego Public Library is standing its ground. The library says they are all about diversity, inclusion and empathy, saying everyone is welcome.

“This is the first time I’ve had someone completely decimate a pride display in protest. It’s concerning and upsetting,” said Misty Jones, City of San Diego head librarian.

A pride backlash at the Rancho Penasquitos branch library took a new turn.

It started when two people in the Penasquitos area checked out all 20 books at the pride display, but not to read them. One of them emailed the head librarian, Misty Jones, to express their disagreement.

Jones said, “(They) said they felt having those types of books on gender identity and sexuality for were not appropriate for children. It’s not in the children’s area. It’s in the front of the library.”

“And also, I think it discounts the fact that there are many many children with two moms, two dads. There are children that identify as LGBTQ. This is not something that should be shielded from children,” Jones added.

Jones said the email indicated they would not return the books until the library removed them permanently. San Diego libraries have put up pride displays for several years.

“What was your response when they said I’m not giving the books back until you change your policy?” FOX 5 asked the head librarian.

“My response was to try to let them know what the pride display is. It’s like celebrating any kind of cultural celebration, a holiday, or different culture. That’s what it is, it’s a community. The library does stand for equity, diversity, and inclusion,”

Jones and LGBTQ+ advocates said people need to be able to come to the library and see themselves. Advocates say when people protest by removing the books, it forces their opinions on others by denying access while increasing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

“Disappointing, but not surprising,” said Jen LaBarbera, the executive director of education and advocacy for San Diego Pride.

“Folks are trying to move us backward. Folks are trying to strip the rights that the LGBTQ community have fought really hard to get to, the visibility we fought really hard to get to,” LaBarbera added.

LaBarbera said people can learn from this protest.

“Continue to be vocal and visible, as LGBTQ folks, as allies to the LGBTQ community. This is when we need to be more visible and more vocal than ever as we see these attacks of trying to remove us from public life,” LaBarbera said.

Other San Diego branches have sent replacement LGBTQ books. Jones said people are sending books, and money to expand their pride displays.

“Those this may be very small minority of people, the vast majority of people this is not right, and we want to help you do something about it,” Jones said.

People have 30 days after checking out a book. The protestors will have to pay a replacement fine of $235 for the books if they do not return them.

Letter from Misty Jones to patron:

“Thank you for your email. I am responding to address your concerns regarding the Pride display at the Rancho Penasquitos Library. First and foremost, it is essential to recognize that public libraries play a vital role in our communities as inclusive spaces that promote intellectual freedom, access to information and diverse perspectives. Therefore, it is fitting that the San Diego Public Library takes the opportunity to celebrate Pride Month, an occasion that acknowledges and supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride displays serve several important purposes. They foster a sense of belonging and validation for LGBTQ+ individuals who often struggle with acceptance and face societal challenges. They also educate the broader community about the history, struggles and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community while promoting empathy, understanding and acceptance.

A core value of SDPL is to provide a welcoming environment that reflects the diversity of our society. Displays such as the one at Rancho Penasquitos send a powerful message that LGBTQ+ patrons and their allies are respected members of our community. They also serve to encourage conversations and dispel misconceptions and stereotypes that often surround the LGBTQ+ community. Embracing and celebrating diversity does not favor one group over another. Pride displays are much like other displays that recognize other cultures, holidays or causes so that we can recognize the experiences of others and have a more inclusive and equitable society. We are proud of our position in encouraging members of our community to learn, grow and celebrate our differences.

I do want to make you aware that not returning items will eventually lead to you being charged the full cost of replacement and could result in you being sent to Collections. Just as you are free to select materials that align with your beliefs, others also have that right. By removing the materials, you are denying others the right to make the decisions that align with their beliefs. I hope that you will consider these perspectives and join us in creating an environment where everyone can thrive.“