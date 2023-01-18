SANTEE, Calif. — Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday to denounce the YMCA after a 17-year-old girl complained of seeing a transwoman showering in the women’s locker room inside the athletic club.

The transwoman told FOX 5 she had undergone a full transition to a woman in 2016 and with no male anatomy. She said she had been enjoying the YMCA for a year without incident.

Sheriff’s deputies secured the YMCA as the protesters built a stage calling on the YMCA to change their policies towards trans people.

“We no longer feel safe or protected,” said a woman into a microphone.

“No one should have their dignity and their protection threatened by this experiment to reorder traditions and norms,” said another man speaking at a podium.

The 17-year-old girl named Rebecca first brought her concerns up to the staff at the YMCA, and when she felt they did not address her concerns, she brought the issue up at the Santee City Council.

Supporters of the transwoman also showed up to the protest.

“I had this conversation with my daughter and if she was in the bathroom and a transgender person was in there, she would have no problem whatsoever,” said Monique Silver, a resident of Santee.

Other supporters of the transwoman say they have the law on their side and will stand with YMCA.

“I have a 7-year-old and I feel that she is safer around the LGBTQ communities than the church communities,” said Kari Griswald from Santee.

While the evening was filled with heated rhetoric, the protest ended with no arrests and no violence.