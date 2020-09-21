Proposed San Diego fish farm could be first in federal water

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A research institute in San Diego and an investment group in Long Beach have teamed up to propose what could be the first open-ocean fish farm in federal waters off the southern California coast.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday that Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute and Pacific6 Enterprise submitted a federal permit application earlier this month for Pacific Ocean AquaFarm.

Officials say the farm would generate 5,000 metric tons of sushi-grade yellowfish annually, enough for about 11 million servings. Environmental groups have opposed previous offshore aquaculture operations, citing concerns about predation, pollution and effects on other marine species such as whales, dolphins and sharks.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will next lead the environmental review of the proposal, which is expected to take up to two years.