SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – Temporary protective status for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their home country was announced Tuesday by the Biden Administration, protecting refugees from the risk of deportation.

Now, Ukrainians crossing the border into the U.S. will be able to stay for as long as 18 months or longer, depending on the conditions of the ongoing war.

“From a small amount of people crossing quickly increased to large numbers,” said Sergei Lapin, a Ukrainian volunteer.



The mostly women and children coming to the U.S. are looking for housing, food and eventually a new life.



“Their homes have been destroyed, their previous lives no longer exist. They are fleeing the war,” Lapin said.



Morgan Principi, an immigration attorney for the nonprofit Pathways to Citizenship, says the temporary protective status has “no path to a green card or ultimately, a citizenship.”

As conditions in the war change, policies are expected to change as well and the Biden administration has announced it will be accepting as many as 100,000 Ukrainians to the U.S.

“They are hopeful to be able to parle this status (TPS) into something that does lead to a potential green card,” Principi said.