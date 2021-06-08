Procession honors SDPD detectives killed in wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers held a procession Tuesday for two of their own who were killed in a wrong-way crash.

San Diego police detectives Ryan Park and Jaime Huntley-Park died Friday in a fiery head-on collision caused by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Several family members joined more than 100 officers to honor the couple as their caskets were escorted to the Featheringill Mortuary in preparation for their funerals.

Park, 32, and Huntley-Park, 33, got married after meeting at the police academy.

“Both rising stars, super stars on this police department and in the community and it’s just beyond tragic to lose these two,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit told FOX 5.

Nisleit said despite the department having 2,300 employees, the couple’s contributions were impossible to miss.

“I had the very honor of promoting both of them to police detective, and I knew them both before,” Nisleit added.

As officers gathered together, there were moments shared and tears shed. Now, the department is focusing on how to keep the two detectives close to their hearts for years to come.

“I did a run last Saturday at Lake Miramar in their honor and I know we’ll be doing something special for them come Baker to Vegas next year,” Nisleit said.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on June 15 at a church in Rancho Bernardo.