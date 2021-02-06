Procession honors fire captain who died of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters honored one of their own Saturday during a procession for a fire captain who died from coronavirus complications.

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District announced Captain W. Chris Mertz’s death on Jan. 21. The 54-year-old was a 30-year veteran of the department, most recently working at RSF Fire Station 5 in Harmony Grove Village.

Fire Captain W. Chris Mertz, a 30-year veteran of the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 of COVID-19 complications.

A procession began at 10 a.m. in Fairbanks Ranch with dozens of fire engines from outside agencies joining in Harmony Grove. They proceeded down Valley Parkway to Interstate 15.

Mertz was highly regarded in his field with stops at Federal Fire Department San Diego and the U.S. Forest Service. He responded to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement about Mertz’s death, saying Mertz devoted his life to protecting his fellow Californians.

“His tremendous bravery, dedication and sacrifice will not be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” Newsom said.

Mertz is survived by his parents, wife, two daughters who serve in the U.S. Air Force, and a son who is a firefighter with Cal Fire.