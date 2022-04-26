VISTA, Calif. — A probationer suspected of having a loaded “ghost gun” and drugs in her car in Vista was arrested Tuesday, according to authorities.

Shelley Bates, 38, was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm silencer, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release.

While on patrol around 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Meadow Lake Drive due to recent criminal activity in the area, deputies recognized a car belonging to a woman on probation for narcotics sales, Sgt. Andrew Brumfield said.

As deputies approached the car, they located the suspect inside her car and conducted a probation search, finding a small amount of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s official confirmed. A loaded 9mm “ghost gun,” which had a silencer attached to the barrel, also was found on the passenger floorboard.