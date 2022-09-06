SAN DIEGO — A picture of Leonard Francis, also known as “Fat Leonard,” is being widely circulated as the former military contractor — who was on house arrest in San Diego awaiting sentencing in a massive corruption scandal against the U.S. Navy — is on the run.

According to the U.S. Marshals, they received word Sunday from the federal agency that was monitoring Francis while out of custody that something was amiss with his GPS monitoring device. When they went to check, they found his front door open and the device had been cut.

“It’s not a coincidence that he disappeared on a very busy holiday weekend,” Bill Garcia, a private investigator, told FOX 5 Tuesday.

“I know that when this type of subject is placed in a location, that the local FBI, the local U.S. Marshal‘s office, they all have a dossier on the subject,” Garcia said. “So if anything like this was to happen, they would have immediate access to as much information as they possibly could.”

Francis is hard to miss due to his large stature. He was arrested 2013 and plead guilty to offering a half-million dollars in bribes to Navy officers. He has been on house arrest since 2018 and was to be sentenced at the end of the month.

According to Garcia, the marshals will use their far-reaching contacts to monitor all communication avenues to try and find him.

“Obviously Mexico is one of the closest out-of-country routes that he could’ve taken, and with the amount of traffic going back-and-forth across the border on a holiday weekend, he could’ve very easily crossed the border and then taken some type of transport out of Mexico,” Garcia said.