SAN DIEGO — The cause and manner of death of an inmate who died last year from an assault while in his own cell at the San Diego Central Jail has been determined, authorities said.

Derek Baker, 56, died due to blunt force head trauma, Lt. Anthony O’Boyle with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Thursday. His death was confirmed as a homicide.

Baker’s cellmate, 28-year-old Patrick Ferncase, was charged Tuesday and faces one count of murder, according to law enforcement.

On March 12, 2022, Baker was reported injured by another incarcerated person, prompting deputies to go to his cell, where Baker was found injured, per the sheriff’s department.

Later that month, Baker died from his injuries as a result of the assault.

During the investigation, authorities named Ferncase as a suspect in Baker’s death.

Ferncase was initially arrested on Dec. 21, 2021 by Carlsbad police and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon not a firearm and elder abuse causing injury or death, the sheriff’s department said. He was later transferred to the San Diego Central Jail.

Baker was first arrested on Jan. 17, 2022 for violation of restraining order, and was additionally charged with failure to register as a sex offender on Feb. 3, 2022, per SDSO. Baker was then sentenced on Feb. 17, 2022 for his violation of a restraining order on Feb. 17, 2022.

The sentencing landed him in the same cell as Ferncase at the San Diego Central Jail.