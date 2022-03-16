SAN DIEGO – San Diego County hit another record high at the pump on Wednesday with a regular gallon of gas averaging $5.80. But it comes as oil prices have dropped dramatically in the last week.

“It’s not like oil prices have gone down just a few dollars,” Univerity of San Diego economics professor Alan Gin said. “I mean, they’ve dropped from over a high of over $130 a barrel to less than $100.”

Gin said historically gas prices shoot up alongside rising oil prices, but when it comes to the downward trend, it takes gas prices longer to drop.

Both oil and gas should align in retail values, he said.

“If oil prices fall dramatically, you should expect to see then that the gas prices fall dramatically,” Gin said. “Oil companies are making record profits at this point with the price of oil rising and so it looks really suspicious. There might not be any sort of smoking gun in there, but it seems like the oil companies and gas stations then are padding their profits.”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden tweeted that gas prices should be decreasing along with oil prices.

“Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31,” the president said. “Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

Kevin Slagle with the Western States Petroleum Association disagrees, saying it’s all about supply and demand.

“So I think what you’re seeing here a little bit is an administration, and we know what that’s like in California, that’s really rapidly looking to end the fossil fuel industry,” Slagle said “We understand there’s gonna be tweets and political maneuvers, but the bottom line is the markets dictate the price at the pump.”

Gin said supply and demand could be driving prices up, but he calls it a big hit to our economy.

“This is having a negative impact then on consumers and the economy, by my estimate every one cent that the gallon of gasoline goes up in San Diego County that’s a million dollars a month out of the local economy,” he said.

Gin said gas prices should start to drop next week, but it’s too soon to say by how much.