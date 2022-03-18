SAN DIEGO — Despite a recent drop in the price for a barrel of oil, gas prices continue to rise across the nation, including in San Diego County, according to AAA.

As of Friday, March 18, the average price in the area comes in at $5.83 per gallon of gas, more than $1.50 over the national average and three cents more expensive than the California average. The most expensive gallon of gas average can be found in Mono County at over $6.50 and the least expensive is currently in Kings County where a gallon will put you out of $5.48.

This time last year, gas was just under $4 per gallon. Just a month ago, in San Diego County, regular gas was on average $4.74.

The numbers come as AAA says high gas prices have caused a decrease in demand, as well as the recent drop in oil prices.

“The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating greater downward pressure on pump prices. If the oil price continues to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit,” AAA says on its website.

Instability caused by the war in Ukraine and lingering supply chain issues from the coronavirus pandemic have driven gas prices higher for weeks. California policies, including one of the country’s highest gas taxes and stringent environmental standards, contribute to even higher totals.

State lawmakers are considering $400 rebate checks for taxpayers to help ease the burden of high costs. Money for the checks would come out of the state’s roughly $45 billion budget surplus.