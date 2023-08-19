SAN DIEGO — An area of Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport was shut down for about two hours Friday night due to an unattended item left near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.

That’s according to Community Policing Sgt. T.D. De La Pena with the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department who says authorities received a call at 8:20 p.m.

“A large perimeter was established for the safety of passengers, which included closing the Terminal 1 access road,” Sgt. De La Pena explained.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to evaluate the abandoned item. After using an X-ray system, it was determined that it was a pressure cooker, police said.

The item was deemed safe, and the terminal was reopened at 10:20 pm. Sgt. De La Pena says the department is investigating to determine who left the item in the terminal.