SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden continues to make stops in the San Diego area Monday after meeting with British and Australian Prime Ministers to discuss the countries’ partnership and defense issues.

FOX 5 captured video of Biden arriving via helicopter in Del Mar around 6:15 p.m. The president is headed to Rancho Santa Fe next for a Democratic National Committee reception, according to White House officials.

During a joint press conference Monday, leaders announced a historic deal that would modernize Australia’s naval fleet by equipping the country with nuclear-powered attack submarines through AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) as China’s military influence has become a growing concern for world leaders. The plan features the three countries to roll out a phased approach to introduce these submarines with nuclear propulsion technology to the Australian military.

The president’s itinerary included previous stops at North Island Naval Air Station in Coronado, Naval Base Point Loma and the Navy Gateway Inns & Suites.