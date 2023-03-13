SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden is headed to San Diego today for a meeting with the British and Australian Prime Ministers to discuss the countries’ partnership and defense issues, according to the White House.

The leaders are expected to announce a deal that would modernize Australia’s fleet by equipping the country with a U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine, as tensions mount with China.

Air Force One took off around 7 a.m. from Washington, D.C. and is expected to land at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado around 11:50 a.m.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks from San Diego on the meeting at 2 p.m. today.

This visit will be the President’s first trip to San Diego since last November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.