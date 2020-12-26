Pres. Trump signs off on post office dedication for Pearl Harbor veteran

POWAY, Calif. — A post office in Poway will soon be dedicated to Pearl Harbor veteran Ray Chavez after Pres. Donald Trump signed off on the proposal this week.

H.R. 3005 designates the office at 13308 Midland Road as the Ray Chavez Post Office Building.

Chavez lived in Poway with his family and was known as the oldest living survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack. He was a quartermaster stationed in Pearl Harbor at the time of the Japanese attack on Hawaii that launched America’s entry into World War II in 1941.

Chavez met with Pres. Trump at the Oval Office ahead of Memorial Day 2018. He celebrated his 106th birthday that year before he died in November 2018.

His funeral was held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Poway followed by a burial at Miramar National Cemetery with full military honors.

Kathleen Chavez, left, talks with her father Ray Chavez, right, age 104, of the USS Condor the oldest living survivor from the Pearl Harbor attacks along with the remaining living survivors of the USS Arizona gathered at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec.7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)