CORONADO, Calif. — Preparations are now underway in Coronado for the 73rd Independence Day Parade.

“For the grandstands, we are completely sold out on seats which almost never happens,” said Todd Tanghe, President of Coronado Fourth of July, a non-profit that puts on the parade every year.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on First Street and Orange Avenue and run for about two hours.

The parade this year will have 110 entries, from military groups to civic services. The group is bringing back some fan favorites, like the United States Navy Leap Frogs.

“This is going to be our third year, the leap frogs have come back. I believe we have a full team jumper this year so we may have two planes,” Tanghe said.

Following the leap frogs at 2 p.m. will be the start of the concert series at the Coronado Golf Course. Tanghe says before you head out to make sure to have a transportation plan.

“The parade starts at 10 a.m. We start road closures on Orange Avenue – right about 8 to 8:15 in the morning, roads will be closed before 9. Everything a half block off of Orange Avenue is blocked off with bollards, so no vehicle entry points,” Tanghe said.

The Coronado Fourth of July is looking for volunteers to help with their Fourth of July festivities. To sign up, click here.