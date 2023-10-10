SAN DIEGO — Local high school basketball star Mikey Williams, who is committed to play at the University of Memphis, faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted of all current charges.

Williams, an 18-year-old San Ysidro High School senior, was formally charged with five counts of assault with a firearm and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle. The deputy district attorney says that additional charges could be coming as well.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Williams was arrested in connection with an altercation that occurred just before midnight on March 27. Jail records show Williams was arrested near the 2600 block of Bratton Valley Road in the Jamul area around 3:30 p.m. on April 13.

Three juveniles testified that Williams threatened them at his home moments before the Tesla they were riding in was hit by gunfire on March 27. No one in the car was hit.

One girl testified that Williams told the group, “We better get to stepping or you’ll leave with bullet holes.”

None of the witnesses say they actually saw Williams open fire on the car, however some of them saw him holding a gun. The car had two gunshots to the trunk and two to the back windshield.

Williams’ defense attorney, Troy Owens, asked the judge to dismiss the charges because of a lack of direct statements from any witnesses about Williams shooting at them. Owens also argued the shooting may have been an act of self-defense.

Prosecutors say any self-defense claims were laughable.

Williams remains out of custody on $50,000 bail.

Williams is enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis and is on the team roster, but the athletic department says he will not have access to team-related facilities or activities until his pending legal case in California is complete.