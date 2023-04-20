SAN DIEGO — Local high school basketball star Mikey Williams pleaded not guilty Thursday to several counts following his arrest last week.

The 18-year-old San Ysidro High School senior, who appeared for his arraignment via video conference, was formally charged with five counts of assault with a firearm and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle. Attorney Troy Owens entered the not guilty pleas for Williams.

Williams faces a maximum of up to 28 years behind bars if convicted of all charges, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney George Modlin told reporters outside the El Cajon courtroom.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Williams was arrested in connection with an altercation that occurred just before midnight on March 27. Jail records show Williams was arrested near the 2600 block of Bratton Valley Road in the Jamul area around 3:30 p.m. on April 13.

The March incident, which SDSO said was reported the next day, started as a verbal argument about guests being asked to leave from a house in the same Jamul block. Five people, including three minors, then got into a car and were driving away when shots were fired at the vehicle, SDSO said. The car was hit but nobody inside was hurt.

Williams has amassed millions of followers on social media and had committed to play for the University of Memphis basketball team next season.

The University of Memphis Athletics Department released the following statement following Williams’ arrest: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”

A readiness conference was scheduled for June 15.

Milo Loftin contributed to this report.