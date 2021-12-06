Pregnant woman in critical condition after crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pregnant woman is on life support after an accident in Grant Hill, police said Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, an unidentified driver of a 2005 Honda Civic ran a red light and broadsided a 2006 Chevy 1500 pickup on 28th Street near Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A pregnant 18-year-old was the passenger of the Honda, fell unconscious during the collision “and did not regain consciousness” at the scene Officer Buttle reported.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirm the teen is on life support.

“Her injuries are not fully diagnosed at the time of this entry,” Buttle said around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The drivers of the pickup and car were also injured. The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the hospital suffering chest pain and the driver of the Chevy 1500 complained of shoulder pain. No other information was released.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-12-06-2021 04:49