SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating after police said a man assaulted a pregnant woman last week in the Gaslamp Quarter neighborhood. She then retaliated by burning the suspect with fire, per law enforcement.

The assault occurred on June 12 around 10:41 p.m. in the 900 block of 6th Avenue, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the location, the suspect had left the scene.

Police found the pregnant woman bleeding and suffering from multiple injuries, Sharki said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, police responded to a report of an injured person in the 1200 block of Market Street. The man said someone had set him on fire an hour before, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, paramedics took the man to a hospital with burn injuries.

Detectives determined through surveillance video that the pregnant woman was first beaten by the man on 900 6th Avenue, followed by the pregnant woman using fire as a weapon on the man.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police believe the incident is an isolated event and that there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers.