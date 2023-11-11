SAN DIEGO — The hustling, bustling city life isn’t for everyone. Even on the West Coast, some prefer small town vibes over the buzzing streets of ultra urban areas.

When it comes to incorporated cities in San Diego County, there are some that have a population much lower than others. Can you guess which city has the least amount of people living in it?

Here’s a breakdown of the region’s incorporated cities by population from most to least, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s data as of January 4, 2020, as well as estimates come January 2022.

*Note: A town or city that’s incorporated has received a charter from the state, meaning it’s legally allowed to have its own elected officials, and, with some exceptions, make it owns rules.

City Population Census 2020 Population Estimate 2022 San Diego 1,386,960 1,381,162 Chula Vista 275,500 279,170 Oceanside 174,048 172,199 Escondido 151,074 150,270 Carlsbad 114,735 114,160 El Cajon 106,183 104,414 Vista 98,414 97,766 San Marcos 94,862 94,854 Encinitas 62,002 61,369 La Mesa 61,119 60,360 Santee 60,047 59,051 National City 56,172 55,550 Poway 48,837 48,078 Lemon Grove 27,635 27,224 Imperial Beach 26,131 25,791 Coronado 20,194 18,702 Solana Beach 12,938 12,802 Del Mar 3,950 3,882 Source: U.S. Census Bureau

For those that live in the coastal incorporated city of Del Mar, the streets may feel less busy and you may know some of your neighbors by name. This community, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is the least populated.

On the contrary, it may comes as no surprise that most populated area is the City of San Diego. With over a million inhabitants, this spot may not be the best county area for residents who don’t like noise, nightlife, and high-rise living.

Incorporated cities like Encinitas, La Mesa, Santee and National City may be the happy medium for those who like a taste of both styles of living. These areas have recorded populations between 56,000 to 62,000 people.