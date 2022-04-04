SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A predawn fire damaged a Talmadge-area motel Monday, displacing dozens of guests from their rented rooms.

The non-injury blaze in the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 5 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

It took crews less than 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, according to SDFRD public affairs.

Though firefighters were able to confine the fire to a single dwelling unit, the damage led to electrical failures that forced all the occupants of the motel — about 50 people — to find other lodging pending repairs.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $30,000 to the structure and $5,000 to its contents.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

