Prayer walk for Maya Millete: ‘We don’t give up until we find answers’

MISSION BAY – Several people came together for a prayer walk this weekend for missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete, nearly six months after she disappeared from her home.

The walk was held on Sunday at De Anza Cove at Mission Bay Park.

“Today marks six months that we haven’t seen her,” said Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet.

Maricris and her husband Richard Drouaillet say it has been a difficult six months. “Our lifestyle has changed, like she said we are living in our trailer pretty much,” said Richard.

The Drouaillet family has been commuting constantly from Riverside to San Diego County.

“This is what you do for family and you don’t turn your back on family ever. If one of us goes missing, if one of your community members goes out missing this is what the community does, they come together and we look for them and we don’t give up until we find answers,” said Richard.

Maya’s family and friends, who where once strangers, gathered and bowed their heads in pleas to help find Maya. “They don’t even know Maya, they just heard her story and it touched their heart, and they are here, they are very dedicated, and again we learn to love them too,” said Maricris.

TeamMaya will be conducting another search party in the future, posts and information can be found on the “Help Find Maya” Facebook page.