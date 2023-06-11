SAN DIEGO — A prayer vigil was held downtown Saturday in honor of a woman who was murdered in San Diego seven years ago.

Krystal Mitchell, a 30-year-old mother of two, was visiting the region from Phoenix, Arizona with her boyfriend in 2016 when the unthinkable happened: she was strangled to death in a friend’s apartment in Allied Garden.

The person accused of her murder is the man who traveled with her on that fateful vacation. Krystal’s boyfriend, Raymond McLeod, reportedly used her car to escape to Mexico after the tragic incident.

The incident prompted authorities to consider McLeod a fugitive, who was then put on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list.

McLeod remained on the run for six year until authorities found him in the Central American country of El Salvador in August 2022, following a tip that the he was teaching at a school in Sosonate. He was arrested extradited to San Diego from there.

Authorities say McLeod has a history of domestic violence and was the last person to see Mitchell alive.

Family, friends and others gathered downtown during a weekend prayer vigil in Krystal’s honor with many still mourning the tragic loss.

“For us, it’s been this journey of living life that is different than what we thought it would be, but carrying on,” said Mike Wentzel, Krystal’s father. “And not only for our family, but to give other people hope to carry on.”

McLeod plead not guilty to a murder charge last September. He’s next scheduled to appear in court later this summer. If convicted, he faces 25-years to life in prison.