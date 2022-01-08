Prayer vigil held for Maya Millete since disappearing one year ago

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Loved ones held each other and shed tears Saturday during a prayer vigil honoring Maya Millete.

At the vigil, a song was played of the missing Chula Vista mother’s voice singing, candles were lit and balloons in her favorite color were released as gatherers sang, leaning on each other in her memory.

“Just pray for an answer,” Maya’s sister Maricris Drouaillet said. “We still need help finding my sister and I think that’s what we still want to bring awareness to the community that we still need the public’s help.”

Friday marked one year since the Millete’s disappearance, which garnered national attention and inspired many to help in the search as they prayed to bring her home.

“I pray that God will remind you that you are loved, missed more that you can imagine,” said one speaker at the vigil.

Chula Vista police have arrested and charged Millete’s husband, Larry Millete, with murder. He denies the charges.

“Maya is still out there,” another speaker said. “Father bring her home. We are waiting for her homecoming.”

Through the darkness and tears, Millete’s brother-in-law said he sees a bright light, reminding their family of the strong support of the community.

The family says they will be launching searches once again next week. A GoFundMe account has been set up for anyone who wishes to help support them in their search.