Prayer service planned for USD student killed in crash

SAN DIEGO — A prayer service is planned for a University of San Diego student who died after a car crash Friday night.

USD sent a message to students Sunday announcing the death of senior Haley Takeda. Carmen Vazquez, vice president for student affairs, said Takeda died Saturday following a traffic crash.

Takeda was described as an active Torero who was studying international business, Spanish and business analytics. She was a member of USD’s dance team, the International Business Club and the Student International Business Council. She also served as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

A report from the San Diego County medical examiner’s office shows Takeda’s car was hit head-on near Genesee Avenue and Osler Street, the same area where a head-on crash killed a teen and left eight others hurt Friday night. The report says Takeda was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she died Saturday despite life-saving efforts.

“Our prayers are with Haley and her family during this difficult time,” Vazquez said in the statement from USD. “It is my hope that each of you will join me in prayerful support of her family and those who grieve her death.”

Vazquez said prayers will be offered for Takeda, her family and friends during a 12:15 p.m. mass Monday. A livestream is available for the public.

The university said grief counselors and support are available for students through the Counseling Center at 619-260-4655. The University Ministry team is another resource that can be contacted at universityministry@sandiego.edu.