SAN DIEGO – Thursday marked one month since the Russian invasion into Ukraine and local Ukrainians are fatigued from sadness and also feeling helpless from thousands of miles away.

Friday evening a vigil was held at a chapel in Liberty Station, but instead of just prayers and songs, there was also a lot of talk about awareness for mental health.

“We are absolutely not supposed to be on social media all the time, but I have alerts from my hometown and I know every time they have an air raid,” shared one woman.

Others shared feeling of irritability, anxiety, crying, or being overwhelmed by the news.

They shared ways to continue to support one another like gathering together and also fundraising and donating.

Many fundraising efforts continue throughout San Diego to help the people of Ukraine. If you’d like to help search under FOX 5’s Seen On tab.