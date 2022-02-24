SANTEE, Calif. — The effects of the devastation in Ukraine are being felt far and wide, including in San Diego where a prayer night was held Thursday by members of the local Ukrainian community.

Nearly everyone attending still has friends or family in Ukraine and they talked about what those people have been feeling in the last 24 hours, as they prayed for the lives lost and for peace.

“A lot of them have family members that are hiding right now bunkers in subways in Kyiv in eastern Ukraine, experiencing the bombardments and explosions,” Luke Miller said.

Ukrainians in San Diego and across the world are reeling from the devastation that’s already occurred as both soldiers and civilians are reported in the death toll.

“How much blood is bleeding for what? What is the reason? Just somebody’s ambition. I cannot explain why we have the situation in 2022,” Father Yurii Sas said.

Dozens joined together for the prayer night in Santee, standing on the soil that will mark the future home of a Ukrainian Catholic church.

They came together in their shared pride and love for their country, but also fear for what’s to come.

“Things are progressing very quickly, communication is being disrupted so it’s very difficult for them to know what’s going to happen next,” Miller said.

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night at the House of Ukraine at Balboa Park at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to bring signs and flags in support of Ukraine.

“I would like to cry out to all the world please stay with us because we are first, we don’t know what is Putin’s next step,” Sas said.