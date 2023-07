SAN DIEGO — A Powerball ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Monday night’s drawing was sold at a gas station in Spring Valley, according to California Lottery.

The ticket, worth $222,615, was sold at the 76 gas station at 11936 Campo Road.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 3, 4, 12, 28, 49 with a Powerball number of 25.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday at 8 p.m.