ENCINITAS, Calif. — There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, but a ticket worth over $1 million was purchased in Encinitas, according to details released by the California Lottery.

The lucky Powerball ticket was purchased from a Rite Aid located at 4455 Manchester Avenue. It was listed in the top three winning tickets after it matched five out of six numbers from the drawing.

The Encinitas-bought ticket is worth $1,120,390 total, according to California Lottery draw results.

Winning numbers for Saturday’s jackpot are: 69, 53, 45, 56 and 28. The Powerball number is 20 and the PowerPlay Multiplier is 3.

Did you win? If so, you can claim your prize by submitting this form online or visit your local California Lottery District Office in-person.

Anyone with questions about the claim process has been encouraged to call the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at 1-800-LOTTERY or 1-800-568-8379.