SAN DIEGO — Just when you thought it couldn’t get any bigger, the Powerball jackpot has spiked to an estimated $1.73 billion.

The California Lottery has now updated it’s electronic sign to reflect jackpots in the billions.

FOX 5 went inside the 7-Eleven at 8th and Highland in National City Wednesday morning, which is a popular stor because it’s known to sell winning tickets worth a lot of money.

The last big one was worth $28 million.

Store clerks have been nonstop ringing up Powerball purchases.

Locals are also coming in to check their tickets from the last drawing.

Wednesday‘s drawing is the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won in California was $2.04 billion, and that was in November of last year.

The cut off time to buy your Powerball ticket is 7 p.m. The jackpot drawing is at 8 p.m.

Good luck!