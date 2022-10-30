The Powerball jackpot is up to $1 billion, which is the second highest in Powerball history.

“We’ve had a jackpot that started back in August at its usual starting place, $20 million, and it’s been rolling ever since, we are coming up on three months now,” California Lottery Spokesperson Carolyn Becker said. “California public schools from this Powerball sequence that started in August have already earned about $60 million, just from this climbing jackpot alone.”

Becker said no one hit the jackpot Saturday night, but 500,000 people in California won some sort of cash prize, including two $500,000 winners.

After federal taxes, the cash value is less than half of the jackpot at $497,300,000, which is still likely enough to fuel anyone’s dreams.

“I’d start a healing center, that’s what my wife and I want to do,” one man said after buying a Powerball ticket at a lucky retailer in Clairemont. “Buy land, set up a nature preserve, start a non-profit and then give people money.”

According to the California Lottery, retailers are qualified as “lucky” if they met at least one of the criteria below in 2020:

Sold at least one $100,000 or higher winning ticket.

Paid out an average of 400 winning tickets per week.

Paid out an average of $4,000 in winning tickets per week.

You can find out if there are any “lucky” retailers in your neighborhood here.

If you are looking for your chance in this historic Powerball jackpot, check out a “lucky” location near you.