SAN DIEGO — Over 11,000 North County San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost electricity Tuesday morning due to a power outage in the area. The cause of has not been determined.

The outage started around 7:40 a.m., according to SDG&E’s outage map. As many as 11,556 customers in Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual were initially impacted.

The vast majority of those impacted by the outage had power restored shortly before 9 a.m. According to SDG&E, about 1,363 customers remain without lights as of 9:10 a.m. with an estimated time of restoration around 1:30 a.m.

FOX 5 has reached out to the utility company for more information and is awaiting response.

No additional details about the outage were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.