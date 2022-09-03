SAN DIEGO — Over 8,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county Saturday amid scorching hot temperatures, according to the public utility company.

SDG&E reported outages in the following areas:



East County

Pine Valley, Santee, El Cajon and La Mesa

North County

Ramona, San Marcos, Carlsbad, Vista, Fallbrook, Rancho Santa Fe, 4S Ranch, Del Mar

Coastal

Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, Imperial Beach, La Jolla

South Bay

Chula Vista

Estimated restoration times range from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the outages are believed to be heat-related, SDG&E told FOX 5.

A statewide Flex Alert is also in effect Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in order to conserve energy during the heat wave.

For more information, click here to view SDG&E’s outage map.