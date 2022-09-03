SAN DIEGO — Over 8,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county Saturday amid scorching hot temperatures, according to the public utility company.
SDG&E reported outages in the following areas:
East County
- Pine Valley, Santee, El Cajon and La Mesa
North County
- Ramona, San Marcos, Carlsbad, Vista, Fallbrook, Rancho Santa Fe, 4S Ranch, Del Mar
Coastal
- Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, Imperial Beach, La Jolla
South Bay
- Chula Vista
Estimated restoration times range from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The cause of the outages are believed to be heat-related, SDG&E told FOX 5.
A statewide Flex Alert is also in effect Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in order to conserve energy during the heat wave.
For more information, click here to view SDG&E’s outage map.