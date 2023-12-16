SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas and Electric is reporting nearly 1,500 people are without power Saturday in the Rolando Village area.

SDG&E is reporting on its outage map that 1,491 customers in the Rolando Village, College area are without power Saturday. Reports came in as early as 10 a.m. The map shows the affected area near El Cajon Boulevard and 62nd Street.

According to the outage map, the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

There are also an additional 78 customers without power in the City Heights, Chollas Creek, Oak Park area. That estimated restoration time is also 10:30 p.m.

SDG&E reports Saturday night crews have found a need to repair SDG&E equipment in order to restore power to those affected.

The utility company has tips on its website of what to do in the event of a power outage.