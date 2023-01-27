SAN DIEGO — Over 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without lights in the East County, due to a power outage in the area.

This comes one day after as many as 8,000 residents across the county experienced unplanned outages, due to wind conditions that interfered with the power company’s equipment.

The outage, which started a little before noon, is to a circuit sending power to residents in Spring Valley, La Presa and Rancho San Diego.

SDGE says they are still assessing the outage to determine what caused the outage, but they estimate that power will be restored to impacted households by 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.