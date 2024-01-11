SAN DIEGO — Over 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost electricity Thursday morning due to power outages across the region.

The earliest outage was reported around 4:19 a.m. in the Borrego Springs, Shelter Valley and Canebrake areas. As of 7:45 a.m., over 2,700 customers were still without power in these areas, according to SDGE’s outage map.

Over 100 outages were also reported around 6:27 a.m. in the area of Julian, Santa Ysabel, and Morettis. Around that same time, North County’s Vista also experienced an outage with around 100 customers affected, SDGE data showed.

Estimated restoration times were listed between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. For real-time updates, check SDGE’s regional power outage map.

Though a cause for the outage has not been confirmed, Thursday morning saw gusty winds and scattered rain showers across the county.