SAN DIEGO — Over 6,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Thursday due to an unplanned outage, according to the utility company.

The outage was first reported just after 11 a.m., impacting 6,758 customers in the University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights communities, according to the SDG&E outage map website.

Power is estimated to be restored to customers by 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, SDG&E said.