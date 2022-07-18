SAN DIEGO – A power outage is impacting some traffic lights in Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park and Encanto, authorities said.

“Due to a power outage some traffic signals are out of service (flashing red) in the Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park & Encanto neighborhoods. @SDGE is working to restore power, but they will likely be out of service through the evening commute. Please anticipate delays,” City of San Diego officials said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

SDGE says that roughly 2,100 customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is roughly 7 p.m. Other neighborhoods affected include Emerald Hills and Valencia Park.

The cause of the outage is under investigation at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.