Power outage impacting hundreds of residents near Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Nearly 300 customers do not have power Tuesday morning near Mission Valley.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported more than 850 customers in the communities of Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa and Tierrasanta were experiencing a power outage beginning at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. That number was down to 290 by 5:30 a.m.

Power was expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m., according to the utility’s website. No information was available regarding the cause of the outage. SDG&E was assessing the outage to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.