Brush fire breaks out in Lakeside after reported power outage

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A brush fire broke out Saturday morning in Lakeside after a reported power outage.

The incident happened next to I-8 across from Rancho Valley Trailer Park.

Shortly before officers received the call about the fire, there was a report of a power outage in the area, according to John Hisaw, Division Chief at Lakeside Fire Protection District.

An OnScene.TV photographer told Hisaw residents heard a “loud bang.”

“We don’t know that for a fact,” Hisaw said. “We do have SDG&E out here responding to investigate and locate a source.”

Hisaw said when fire officials arrived on scene, they discovered about a quarter-acre and light fuel that was burning. The fire was contained and quickly extinguished.

There were no injuries reported.

