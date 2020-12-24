Power cut to North County communities because of fire danger

Santa Ana winds will make a return to the region Wednesday, bringing potential power outages to as many as 31,000 SDG&E customers and creating dangerous fire conditions that are expected to continue into Thursday. (Getty Creative).

SAN DIEGO — A total of 1,765 utility customers in the unincorporated communities of Valley Center, Rincon, Pauma Valley and Lilac in North County San Diego have been deprived of power since 1:20 a.m. this morning, San Diego Gas & Electric reported.

“Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power,” the utility said.

SDG&E estimated power would be restored to the affected residents by 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The power cuts Thursday were in addition to similar cuts made by the utility Wednesday in Alpine, Campo, Descanso, El Cajon, Potrero and other areas of East County. Nearly 4,000 customers were affected by those cuts.

In all, SDG&E notified around 31,000 customers that they could see their power shut off to protect against wildfire danger.