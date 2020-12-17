Poway Unified to continue distance learning through mid-January

POWAY, Calif. – District leaders at Poway Unified approved a plan Thursday to keep students distance learning through mid-January as COVID-19 has hampered school staffing levels.

The district’s board voted, 6-0, in favor of a proposal to suspend in-person learning for two weeks after the winter break. Under the plan, students will do distance learning from home through Jan. 15, during which time no on-campus student programming will be permitted. ESS programs and full-day preschool programs will remain open for childcare.

Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes in the district Jan. 19.

In a letter to families this week, the district said it would make the “difficult but prudent recommendation” to the board to temporarily suspend on-campus learning.

“While we have no evidence of any COVID outbreaks on any of our school campuses due to the health and safety measures we have in place, we are experiencing severe staffing shortages at many of our school sites following Thanksgiving break,” the letter reads. “Increasing numbers of staff have required medical accommodations and have had to quarantine upon positive test results or close contact.”

Additionally, Valley Elementary School is scheduled to return from break Jan. 7. In-person learning there won’t continue until Jan. 21, according to the district. Abraxis High School, which returns from break Jan. 13, would be virtual through Jan. 15 with in-person classes returning Jan. 19.