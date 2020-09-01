Poway Unified students get ‘positive vibes’ for school year with drive-by parade

SAN DIEGO – Facing a year of suspended homecoming dances and Friday night football games, teachers and students went the extra mile Monday to make a new class of students feel welcome at San Diego’s Westview High School.

“You’re a Wolverine now,” one teacher shouted from the curb Monday outside the school.

The crowd of teachers lined the streets near the entrance of the school, holding signs and hollering as cars with incoming freshman students pulled up to wave.

“We still wanted to make sure we were welcoming our freshman, giving them all the positive vibes and energy we could,” said Kelly Muench, a science teacher at Westview, which is part of the Poway Unified School District.

Muench said this year’s incoming class brings 647 freshmen, the largest in a decade, and most of whom teachers won’t meet for a handful of months longer.

“I’m trying to make the best of it,” one freshman said after pulling up in the makeshift parade.

“I am absolutely terrified, but I think it will be better than middle school,” another said.

For Olivia Dawson, a member of the Link Crew, comprised of a group of seniors to help freshmen get settled, said she remembers how scared she was when she was in their shoes.

This year especially, she can’t imagine how they feel.

“It’s a little bit weird,” Dawson said. “It’s going to be different but sometimes different is good and this isn’t forever. Honestly, they have such a good support system around them where we are going to be there to help them all the way through it.”